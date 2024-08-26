Queensland Athletics Championships: 16-year-old’s jaw-dropping 100m dash falls just short of Usain Bolt’s world record; WATCH

Although he fell short of Usain Bolt's world record of 9.58 seconds, Gout's performance was nonetheless extraordinary

Gout Gout (Pic: AP)

Gout Gout, a 16-year-old sprinter, astonished onlookers by completing the 100 meters in a remarkable 10.2 seconds at this year's Queensland Athletics Championships in Australia.

Although he fell short of Usain Bolt's world record of 9.58 seconds, Gout's performance was nonetheless extraordinary.

Born in Australia to Sudanese parents, Gout matched his competitors for the first 40 meters but surged ahead in the final stretch, finishing approximately 10 yards ahead of the second-place finisher at the Queensland Athletics Championships.

Read about a 16-year-old Sudanese kid in Australia who ran 100m in 10.2 seconds this year. Found the footage— freakin ridiculous. pic.twitter.com/Bz8tYuPkeK — Del Walker 🇵🇸 (@TheCartelDel) August 23, 2024

A video of Gout's extraordinary sprint quickly went viral on social media, leaving fans in awe. This remarkable feat follows Gout's achievement of setting a new national under-18 200-meter record last year at the Australian Junior Athletics Championships in Brisbane, where he clocked 20.87 seconds—just under 0.30 seconds shy of Usain Bolt's record for his age.

20.87 200m at the age of 15 👀



🇦🇺’s Gout Gout is a rising star on home soil as he sets a national U20 record 👏



pic.twitter.com/TD702HpIXO — World Athletics (@WorldAthletics) April 15, 2023

Earlier this month, American sprinting sensation Noah Lyles clinched gold in the closest 100-meter final in modern Olympic history at Paris 2024. The race was highly anticipated and lived up to expectations, with Lyles securing victory in 9.79 seconds.

"I'm the wolf amongst wolves," said the outspoken Lyles, who see himself as the rightful sprinting heir to the legendary Usain Bolt. "It's the one I wanted," said Lyles. "It's the hard battle, it's the amazing opponents."

The top four finishers were separated by only three hundredths of a second, with Lyles narrowly edging out Jamaica's Kishane Thompson and U.S. rival Fred Kerley for silver and bronze.

The defending Tokyo 100-meter champion, Italy's Marcell Jacobs, finished fifth despite achieving a season-best time of 9.85 seconds. This victory marked the first time an American had won the 100 meters since Justin Gatlin's triumph at the 2004 Athens Games.

Additionally, American athletes were reeling from Julien Alfred's surprising win over the heavily favoured Sha'Carri Richardson in the women's 100-meter final on Saturday.

(With inputs from AFP)