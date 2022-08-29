Rafael Nadal eyes 23rd major with US Open 2022

Since an abdomen injury forced him to hand Nick Kyrgios a walkover into the Wimbledon final, Nadal has played just once—a first-up loss to Borna Coric in Cincinnati

Rafael Nadal during a practice session in New York on Saturday. Pic/Getty Images

Rafael Nadal targets a fifth US Open and 23rd Grand Slam title in New York from next week with his path to the title no longer blocked by Novak Djokovic, whose refusal to get vaccinated has ruled him out of a second major this year.

Nineteen years after making his debut, Nadal, 36, drags his injury-prone body into a tournament he won in 2010, 2013, 2017 and 2019, the year of his last appearance. The Spaniard has had to sit out the US Open four times in his career and there are once again fresh doubts over his physical ability to survive a gruelling two weeks at Flushing Meadows.



Since an abdomen injury forced him to hand Nick Kyrgios a walkover into the Wimbledon final, Nadal has played just once—a first-up loss to Borna Coric in Cincinnati. “I hope to be ready for the action. That’s the only thing that I can say. Taking care with the serve, being honest. But in general terms, yes, I am practicing at high level of intensity,” Nadal said.

