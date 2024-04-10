Raheesh can’t wait to race in Spain and UK

After being signed by Wilson Racing for the British Talent Cup, city rider Khatri, 16, is keen on making a mark against top 30 participants later this month

City's Raheesh Khatri can’t wait to compete against 30 top racers from the UK, USA, New Zealand and India to show his prowess on the racetrack after Wilson Racing signed him for the 2024 British Talent Cup recently. Raheesh, 16, became the first Indian racer to have the honour. Riding the Honda NSF250R, the Moto3 machine, Raheesh will first fly to Spain for Round One scheduled on April 20 and 21, followed by seven rounds in the UK.

It has been a tough journey for the teenaged rider. He has braved major injuries like facial paralysis and multiple fractures besides not getting enough financial support for the past 12 years to train and race internationally.

The Class XI student of the Gopi Birla Memorial School, Walkeshwar, is hoping things will turn around after being part of the upcoming event. Talking about his expectations from the event and how he feels riding for Wilson Racing, Raheesh told www.mid-day.com: “I am really excited. I have butterflies in my stomach and I feel the nerves kicking in. My expectations from the British Talent Cup are to learn as much as I can and aim to finish on the top. I have been preparing for it both mentally and physically. Besides that, I have also been working on my stamina and my riding skills.”

When asked who inspired him to get into motorsports, Raheesh, whose racing journey began when he was barely four, becoming the youngest motocross racer at six, he replied: “My dad [Mudassar] inspired me to get into motorsports since he was also a racer. At the age of four or five I asked my dad, ‘can I race for India someday?’ He said, ‘sure why not’. My father has been my support, trying to make sure my dream comes true,” remarked Raheesh. His favourite driver is eight-time world championship rider from Spain, Marc Marquez, who rides for Gresini Racing MotoGP. Raheesh admires his riding style, the strategies and techniques he uses to avoid crashes.

Raheesh’s current goal is to be champion in the British Talent Cup, European Talent Cup and the Asia Talent Cup. “My ultimate goal is to compete in the MotoGP and become a world champion,” he signed off.