Breaking News
Mumbai: Activists demand 50 per cent rebate on water charges in light of cut
Darshan death case: ‘How did cops suddenly find the suicide note’
Mumbai: Civic body’s dust mitigation project gathering dust?
Mumbai: 32-yr-old turns to crime when hawking fails; busted in 6 months
Bombay HC quashes transfer of suspended EPFO employee to Indore
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > Rahm dedicates Masters glory to idol Ballesteros

Rahm dedicates Masters glory to idol Ballesteros

Updated on: 11 April,2023 07:47 AM IST  |  Augusta
AFP |

Top

Rahm overcame a four-stroke deficit at the start of a marathon 40-hole final day at Augusta National to defeat Americans Brooks Koepka and Phil Mickelson by four shots for his second major title, a victory that returns him to World No. 1

Rahm dedicates Masters glory to idol Ballesteros

Jon Rahm of Spain poses with the Masters trophy during the Green Jacket Ceremony after winning the 2023 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia. Pic/AFP


Jon Rahm was nearly in tears after winning an emotional triumph at the Masters on Sunday, what would have been the 66th birthday of his idol Seve Ballesteros. 


Rahm overcame a four-stroke deficit at the start of a marathon 40-hole final day at Augusta National to defeat Americans Brooks Koepka and Phil Mickelson by four shots for his second major title, a victory that returns him to World No. 1.



“This one was for Seve,” Rahm said. “He was up there helping, and help he did.” 


Also read: Rahm narrows Koepka’s lead to two after Rd 2

“For me to get it done on the 40th anniversary of his win, his birthday, on Easter Sunday, it’s incredibly meaningful,” Rahm said. 

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

golf sports news sports Sports Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK