Rahm narrows Koepka’s lead to two after Rd 2

Five-times Masters winner Tiger Woods managed to battle through the wet and windy conditions to make the cut at three-over par 147 after shooting 73 but Rory McIlroy was among the big names to miss out on the final two rounds

Jon Rahm. Pic/AFP

After a rainy night in Georgia, Spain’s Jon Rahm returned to a wet and windy Augusta National and narrowed overnight leader Brooks Koepka’s advantage to two strokes. Rahm, one of the 39 players who had to complete their delayed second rounds on Saturday, had been within a shot of Koepka before bogeying the final hole.

Spaniard Rahm had an eventful session back on course, making birdies on the par-3 12th and par-5 15th before, in driving rain, he bogeyed by three-putting the par-3 16th. But the world number three quickly made amends on the par-4 17th, where he rolled in a six-foot putt from the fringe for birdie.

