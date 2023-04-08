Priyanshu Rajawat roars into Orleans Masters semis

Rajawat, who had stunned top seed Kenta Nishimoto of Japan in the second round, defeated Chi Yu Jen 21-18, 21-18 in a 44-minute quarter-final clash at the Palais Des Sports in the French city

India’s Priyanshu Rajawat

India’s upcoming shuttler Priyanshu Rajawat continued his brilliant run at the Orleans Masters Badminton, storming into the semi-finals with a straight games victory against Chinese Taipei’s Chi Yu Jen here on Friday.

Rajawat, who had stunned top seed Kenta Nishimoto of Japan in the second round, defeated Chi Yu Jen 21-18, 21-18 in a 44-minute quarter-final clash at the Palais Des Sports in the French city.

Rajawat, currently 58th in the world badminton rankings, had defeated World No. 12 Nishimoto 21-8, 21-16 to seal a place in the Last Eight of the BWF Super 300 badminton tournament.

Rajawat will next face Nhat Nguyen of Ireland as the Vietnam-born reached the semis after he got a walkover from Israeli opponent Misha Zilberman in quarter-final.

