Priyanshu Rajawat roars into Orleans Masters semis

Updated on: 08 April,2023 08:10 AM IST  |  Orleans (France)
IANS |

Rajawat, who had stunned top seed Kenta Nishimoto of Japan in the second round, defeated Chi Yu Jen 21-18, 21-18 in a 44-minute quarter-final clash at the Palais Des Sports in the French city

Priyanshu Rajawat roars into Orleans Masters semis

India’s Priyanshu Rajawat


India’s upcoming shuttler Priyanshu Rajawat continued his brilliant run at the Orleans Masters Badminton, storming into the semi-finals with a straight games victory against Chinese Taipei’s Chi Yu Jen here on Friday.


Rajawat, who had stunned top seed Kenta Nishimoto of Japan in the second round, defeated Chi Yu Jen 21-18, 21-18 in a 44-minute quarter-final clash at the Palais Des Sports in the French city.



Also Read: Rajawat stuns top seed Nishimoto to enter QF


Rajawat, currently 58th in the world badminton rankings, had defeated World No. 12 Nishimoto 21-8, 21-16 to seal a place in the Last Eight of the BWF Super 300 badminton tournament. 

Rajawat will next face Nhat Nguyen of Ireland as the Vietnam-born reached the semis after he got a walkover from Israeli opponent Misha Zilberman in quarter-final.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

