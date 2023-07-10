Breaking News
Rakshitha enters 1500m final at Para World Championships

Updated on: 10 July,2023 07:32 AM IST  |  Paris
PTI

The first two in each heat and the next two fastest have made it to the final. Rakshitha has bagged the fifth place in a seven-member final field slated for Monday

Rakshitha Raju

Vision-impaired Karnataka runner Rakshitha Raju qualified for the women’s 1500m final in the Para Athletics World Championships, here on Sunday.


Accompanied by her guide and coach Rahul Balakrishna in the T11 category, the 2018 Para Asian Games gold medallist clocked 5:26.47 seconds in the second heat to qualify for the final on Monday.


The first two in each heat and the next two fastest have made it to the final. Rakshitha has bagged the fifth place in a seven-member final field slated for Monday.

