Breaking News
Dharavi rehabilitation: Kurla land survey on July 26
Mumbai: Six girls leave college that banned burqa
Mumbai: Vile Parle flyover deteriorates in 4 months
Mumbai rains: Finally, rain over city’s lakes!
Mumbai: BMC and Railways clash over hoarding regulations
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > Rats a sole worry for Olympic hosts Paris

Rats, a sole worry for Olympic hosts Paris

Updated on: 24 July,2024 08:48 AM IST  |  Paris
AFP |

Top

The French capital’s abundant rat population is no joke for the city’s residents—and could be an embarrassment as the Olympics spotlight falls on Paris

Rats, a sole worry for Olympic hosts Paris

Representational Image. Pic Courtesy/iStock

Listen to this article
Rats, a sole worry for Olympic hosts Paris
x
00:00

While the Paris Olympics is set to be a festival of socialising and intermingling, city authorities are keen for visitors not to encounter any of the capital’s notorious furry inhabitants. 


The French capital’s abundant rat population is no joke for the city’s residents—and could be an embarrassment as the Olympics spotlight falls on Paris. “All of the Olympic sites and celebration areas were analysed [for rats] before the Games,” deputy mayor Anne-Claire Boux, who has responsibility for public health, told AFP. 



As well as ordering a deep clean to remove any food residues that might tempt the scurriers from their underground lairs, the mayor’s rodent specialists also worked to close up exit points from the sewers. “Where there were areas with lots of rats, we put traps in place ahead of the Games,” Boux said.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

2024 Paris Olympics sports sports news Sports Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK