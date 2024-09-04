World No. 1 Jannik Sinner says his quarter-final against Daniil Medvedev will see lot of rallies and he needs to be...

Jannik Sinner returns to Tommy Paul during their fourth round match in New York on Monday. Pic/Getty Images

World No. 1 Jannik Sinner and former champion Daniil Medvedev set up a US Open quarter-final showdown on Monday as both men look to exploit the hole left by the shock exits of Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz.

Australian Open champion Sinner made the last eight for the second time by seeing off US 14th seed Tommy Paul 7-6 (7-3), 7-6 (7-5), 6-1.

Borges beaten

Medvedev, the 2021 champion and runner-up to Djokovic last year, outclassed Portugal’s Nuno Borges 6-0, 6-1, 6-3 to reach the quarter-finals for the fifth time in six years. “It will be another tough match with Daniil. There will be a lot of rallies so I have to be ready physically,” said Sinner.

Daniil Medvedev

Medvedev is the only former champion left after the first week defeats of four-time winner Djokovic and 2022 champion Alcaraz.

The World No. 5 easily downed 34th-ranked Borges, whose challenge fizzled out under the weight of 51 unforced errors while Medvedev broke serve eight times. Sinner and Medvedev will be meeting for the fourth time this year.

Sinner came back from two sets to love down to defeat the mercurial Russian in the Australian Open final and came out on top in the Miami semi-finals.

Medvedev then triumphed at Wimbledon in a five-set quarter-final. “I will try to think more about Wimbledon than the Australian Open,” said Medvedev.

“With Jannik, I feel like we know our games, what we will try to bring to the table, and then it comes to always this moment’s deuce, breakpoint, maybe try to surprise him or not, what he will do, what I will do.”

Brit Draper in quarters

Jack Draper became the first British man since Andy Murray in 2016 to reach the quarter-finals by seeing off Tomas Machac of the Czech Republic 6-3, 6-1, 6-2. The 10th-seeded Alex de Minaur De Minaur won an all-Australian battle with Jordan Thompson 6-0, 3-6, 6-3, 7-5.

