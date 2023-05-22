Making a comeback after skipping the season-opener Antalya leg, recurve heavyweights Korea grabbed four gold, two silver and one bronze in the Olympic discipline to top the standings with 11 medals.

Representative Image

Listen to this article Archery World Cup Stage 2: Recurve archers draw blank, India finish second x 00:00

Recurve archers returned empty-handed to take some sheen off their spectacular show in non-Olympic compound section, as India finished second behind Korea with two gold and one bronze medals in the World Cup Stage 2, here on Sunday.

Also Read: Archery World Cup Stage 2: Compound archers Ojas, Jyothi confirm first medal for India, face Korea in final

Making a comeback after skipping the season-opener Antalya leg, recurve heavyweights Korea grabbed four gold, two silver and one bronze in the Olympic discipline to top the standings with 11 medals.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever