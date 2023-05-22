Breaking News
Drugs-on-cruise case: Let Sameer Wankhede prove manipulation charge against us, says SIT
Mumbai: SoBo’s hippest gymnasium buckles under pandemic blow
Outrage as youth damages memorial stone in Vasai Fort
Mumbai: Soon, no more stopping at Vakola signal on WEH
Mumbai: Another BMC helpline, another ruse?
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > Archery World Cup Stage 2 Recurve archers draw blank India finish second

Archery World Cup Stage 2: Recurve archers draw blank, India finish second

Updated on: 22 May,2023 09:52 AM IST  |  Shanghai
PTI |

Top

Making a comeback after skipping the season-opener Antalya leg, recurve heavyweights Korea grabbed four gold, two silver and one bronze in the Olympic discipline to top the standings with 11 medals.

Archery World Cup Stage 2: Recurve archers draw blank, India finish second

Representative Image

Listen to this article
Archery World Cup Stage 2: Recurve archers draw blank, India finish second
x
00:00

Recurve archers returned empty-handed to take some sheen off their spectacular show in non-Olympic compound section, as India finished second behind Korea with two gold and one bronze medals in the World Cup Stage 2, here on Sunday.


Also Read: Archery World Cup Stage 2: Compound archers Ojas, Jyothi confirm first medal for India, face Korea in final



Making a comeback after skipping the season-opener Antalya leg, recurve heavyweights Korea grabbed four gold, two silver and one bronze in the Olympic discipline to top the standings with 11 medals.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

sports news india

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK