Indian men's recurve team succumb to Korean domination in Archery World Cup quarters

Updated on: 18 May,2023 12:41 PM IST  |  Shanghai
India's campaign in the ongoing Archery World Cup Stage 1 ended on a disappointing note after their men's recurve team fell agonisingly behind before an upbeat Korean side on Thursday

Representational Image (Pic: Istock)

India's campaign in the ongoing Archery World Cup Stage 1 ended on a disappointing note after their men's recurve team fell agonisingly behind before an upbeat Korean side on Thursday. The Indian trio of Dhiraj Bommadevara, Atanu Das, and Neeraj Chauhan suffered a lopsided 0-6 (54-55, 56-57, 54-59) defeat at the hands of the top-seeded Korean team of Lee Woo Seok, Kim Je Deok and Kim Woojin.


The eighth-seeded Indian men's recurve team began its campaign with a hard-fought 5-3 (57-57, 56-58, 57-56, 58-51) win over Chinese Taipei.



Meanwhile, the women's trio of Simranjeet Kaur, Avneet Kaur, and Ankita Bhakat, which got the fourth seeding in team qualification, put up a sloppy show to make a first-round exit. They lost out to lower-ranked Indonesia 1-5 (54-57, 57-57, 50-52) in a one-sided affair.


In the recurve team events, Indian hopes will now rest on the mixed pair duo of Dhiraj Bommadevara and Simranjeet Kaur. By virtue of finishing fifth in qualifiers, they have got a bye into the second round (pre-quarterfinals) in the recurve mixed team draw of 32.

More updates to follow...

