Retired tennis champion Ashleigh Barty announces birth of baby boy

Updated on: 05 July,2023 08:49 AM IST  |  Sydney
AP , PTI |

"Our beautiful boy. Welcome to the world, Hayden!" the Australian wrote on Instagram alongside a photo of the newborn

Ashleigh Barty. Pic/AFP

Retired tennis champion Ashleigh Barty on Tuesday announced the birth of her first child.


The former No. 1 player, who retired just over 15 months ago, revealed on social media that she and husband Garry Kissick had welcomed a baby boy.


"Our beautiful boy. Welcome to the world, Hayden!" the Australian wrote on Instagram alongside a photo of the newborn.


The three-time Grand Slam champion who spent more than two consecutive years at No. 1 in the rankings retired at the age of 25, just two months after winning the 2022 Australian Open title.

Barty won the Wimbledon title two years ago and the French Open in 2019. 

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

