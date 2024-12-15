Breaking News
Explained: Why Maharashtra ATS intensified drive against illegal Bangladeshi migrants
All you need to know about the new ministers sworn in Devendra Fadnavis government
BEST bus accident: Govandi man crushed under a wet-lease bus
Indian Railways adds 267 general coaches for unreserved passengers on Central Railway and Western Railway
Mumbai: City's pedestrian subways are dark, flooded, and forgotten
shot-button
E-paper E-paper
Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > Rithvik reigns at Odisha Masters Tanvi finishes runner up

Rithvik reigns at Odisha Masters, Tanvi finishes runner-up

Updated on: 16 December,2024 06:12 AM IST  |  Cuttack
PTI |

Top

The 21-year-old, who won the Telangana International Challenge last month and finished as runner-up at the Sri Lanka International Challenge in February, triumphed 21-18, 21-16 over Tharun, a runner-up at the Senior National Championship.

Rithvik reigns at Odisha Masters, Tanvi finishes runner-up

Rithvik Sanjeevi Satish Kumar

Listen to this article
Rithvik reigns at Odisha Masters, Tanvi finishes runner-up
x
00:00

India’s Rithvik Sanjeevi Satish Kumar capped off an impressive week by claiming his maiden BWF Super 100 title after defeating compatriot Tharun Mannepalli in the men’s singles final at the Odisha Masters here on Sunday.


The 21-year-old, who won the Telangana International Challenge last month and finished as runner-up at the Sri Lanka International Challenge in February, triumphed 21-18, 21-16 over Tharun, a runner-up at the Senior National Championship.


Also Read: High marks in Class 10 doesn’t evoke delight for badminton player Naishaa


In the women’s singles summit clash, 15-year-old Tanvi Sharma, who claimed the Bonn International title earlier this year, went down fighting 14-21, 16-21 to Chinese qualifier Cai Yan Yan in 35 minutes.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

india sports news badminton indian badminton league

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK