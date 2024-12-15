Rithvik reigns at Odisha Masters, Tanvi finishes runner-up

The 21-year-old, who won the Telangana International Challenge last month and finished as runner-up at the Sri Lanka International Challenge in February, triumphed 21-18, 21-16 over Tharun, a runner-up at the Senior National Championship.

India’s Rithvik Sanjeevi Satish Kumar capped off an impressive week by claiming his maiden BWF Super 100 title after defeating compatriot Tharun Mannepalli in the men’s singles final at the Odisha Masters here on Sunday.

The 21-year-old, who won the Telangana International Challenge last month and finished as runner-up at the Sri Lanka International Challenge in February, triumphed 21-18, 21-16 over Tharun, a runner-up at the Senior National Championship.

In the women’s singles summit clash, 15-year-old Tanvi Sharma, who claimed the Bonn International title earlier this year, went down fighting 14-21, 16-21 to Chinese qualifier Cai Yan Yan in 35 minutes.

