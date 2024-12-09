Sathish, the 2023 Odisha Open Super 100 champion, defeated Zhu Xuan Chen of China 21-17, 21-14 in 44 minutes to give India a second title

Sathish Karunakaran

Listen to this article Sathish Karunakaran emerges men’s champion x 00:00

Sathish Karunakaran clinched the men’s singles title, while the women’s doubles pair Tanisha Crasto and Ashwini Ponnappa defended their crown at the Guwahati Masters Super 100 badminton tournament here on Sunday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sathish, the 2023 Odisha Open Super 100 champion, defeated Zhu Xuan Chen of China 21-17, 21-14 in 44 minutes to give India a second title.

Women’s doubles champions Ashwini Ponnappa (left) and Tanisha Crasto with their trophies

The top-seeded Tanisha and Ashwini also secured a straight-game victory earlier when they defeated China’s Li Hua Zhou and Wang Zi Meng 21-18, 21-12 in 43 minutes.

Also Read: It’s my last Olympics, says sobbing badminton stalwart Ponnappa

Rising Indian shuttler Anmol Kharb also came agonisingly close to a maiden Super 100 title before finishing runner-up after losing 21-14, 13-21, 19-21 to China’s Cai Yan Yan in women’s singles final.

The World No. 16 Tanisha and Ashwini began with a bang, surging to an 8-2 lead. However, the Chinese pair narrowed the gap to 10-11 at the mid-game interval and kept the pressure on, trailing closely until 18-19.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever