Rival Pak bodies send two teams to Azlan Shah

Updated on: 15 April,2024 08:33 AM IST  |  Karachi
In Lahore, the PHF headed by another politician, Mir Tariq Bugti and secretary Rana Mujahid announced that a camp would begin from Tuesday in Islamabad

Representational image. Pic/iStock

Pakistan hockey is headed for a total breakdown and possible suspension from international events after two parallel Pakistan Hockey Federations sent national teams to the Azlan Shah hockey tournament in Malaysia from May 4 to 11.


The PHF, headed by politician Shehla Reza and secretary Haider Hussain announced on Saturday that Azlan Shah Cup’s organisers  had given them the green signal to send the Pakistan squad. In Lahore, the PHF headed by another politician, Mir Tariq Bugti and secretary Rana Mujahid announced that a camp would begin from Tuesday in Islamabad. 


