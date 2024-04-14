In Lahore, the PHF headed by another politician, Mir Tariq Bugti and secretary Rana Mujahid announced that a camp would begin from Tuesday in Islamabad

Representational image. Pic/iStock

Listen to this article Rival Pak bodies send two teams to Azlan Shah x 00:00

Pakistan hockey is headed for a total breakdown and possible suspension from international events after two parallel Pakistan Hockey Federations sent national teams to the Azlan Shah hockey tournament in Malaysia from May 4 to 11.

The PHF, headed by politician Shehla Reza and secretary Haider Hussain announced on Saturday that Azlan Shah Cup’s organisers had given them the green signal to send the Pakistan squad. In Lahore, the PHF headed by another politician, Mir Tariq Bugti and secretary Rana Mujahid announced that a camp would begin from Tuesday in Islamabad.

ADVERTISEMENT

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever