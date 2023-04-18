Breaking News
Rob Hall stamps his class with an impressive 525-point break

Updated on: 18 April,2023 09:26 AM IST  |  Mumbai
In another match of the same group, V Subramaniam compiled breaks of 92, 241 and 69 to beat Kanishk Jhanjharia 656-272 for his second win and join Hall in the last 16.

Dishing out a slick performance, Rob Hall of England stamped his class construct a stupendous break of 525 that helped him record a come-from-behind 838-353 win over National junior billiards champion Rayaan Razmi from Mumbai in a Group ‘C’ league match of the Rs 10 lakh prize-money CCI Classic Invitation Billiards (time format) Championship at the Cricket Club of India’s  Sir Wilson Jones billiards hall on Sunday.


Maharashtra No. 1 player Razmi began promisingly with breaks of 66, 60 and 59 for a 215-60 lead against the Englishman before Hall suddenly struck top form and hit back strongly. In another match of the same group, V Subramaniam compiled breaks of 92, 241 and 69 to beat Kanishk Jhanjharia 656-272 for his second win and join Hall in the last 16.


