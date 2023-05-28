Rohan Bopanna is still a title contender: Sania Mirza

Sania, who finished her career with this year’s Australian Open mixed doubles final, partnering Bopanna, called him a very hard working player.

Sania Mirza and Rohan Bopanna

India’s six-time Grand Slam tennis champion Sania Mirza reckoned doubles specialist Rohan Bopanna, 43, is a strong contender for the French Open men’s doubles title. The second Grand Slam of the year starts in Paris on Sunday. Sania, who finished her career with this year’s Australian Open mixed doubles final, partnering Bopanna, called him a very hard working player.

“We are happy that we still have one person [Indian] playing at that level and is a contender. His chances are as good as anybody else on the board. He is playing well; he is always going deep in bigger tournaments. I don’t see a reason why he is not as much a contender,” Sania said during a virtual media interaction organised by Sony Sports on Saturday. Bopanna will be playing his 16th French Open this year and will partner Australian Matthew Ebden.

When asked about favourites to win the French Open men’s singles title this year, India player-turned-commentator Somdev Devvarman said: “Let’s not forget that Novak [Djokovic] is pretty much the only man in the draw who has won the tournament. That’s an incredible thing to go into when you are talking about somebody who is 36 years old. With the door of [Rafael] Nadal closing [due to injury], it’s opened up opportunities for many other players. Carlos Alcaraz and Novak undoubtedly will be the favourites. The interesting thing obviously is that they are on the same side of the draw. As of now, the two of them are favourites. The interesting thing is only one will make the final.”