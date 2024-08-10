Royal Mysore for Yohanl Z Poonawalla Turf Club Trophy (Gr 3)

The first-named who has been in rousing form is expected to triumph at the finish line

Nine top class horses are in the fray for the grade 3, Yohan Z Poonawalla Turf Club Trophy, the feature event of Saturday's eight-race card. Royal Mysore, Time And Tide, Knotty Charmer and Siege Courageous are the four who will attempt to catch the judge's eye first. The first-named who has been in rousing form is expected to triumph at the finish line.

First race at 1.30 pm.

Selections:

JAI Trophy (For 5y&o, Class V; 1200m)

Prince Igor 1, Precioso 2, Red Dust 3.

Rajaram Chhatrapati Trophy (Class II; 1800m)

Sea The Sun 1, Vincent Van Gogh 2, Cape Wickham 3.

Dancing Prances Trophy (Class I; 1200m)

Snowfall 1, Son Of A Gun 2, The Protector 3.

WITA Trophy - Div II (For 4y&o, Class IV; 1400m)

Zuccaro 1, Madras Cheque 2, Metzinger 3.

IAEP Trophy (For 3y, maidens; 1600m)

Ataturk 1, Applause 2, Mysterious Stranger 3.

Yohan Z Poonawalla Turf Club Trophy - Gr 3 (For 4y&o; 1400m)

Royal Mysore 1, Time And Tide 2, Knotty Charmer 3.

WIRHOA Trophy (Class III; 1200m)

Fighton 1, Art Collector 2, Christophany 3.

WITA Trophy - Div I (For 4y&o, Class IV; 1400m)

Kinzhal 1, Kanya Rashi 2, The General 3.

Recommendations

Best bet: Snowfall (3-2)

Upsets: Arkadian (5-3) & Endurance (8-3)

Today's pools

Super jackpot pool: 3,4,5,6,7,8

Jackpot pool: 4,5,6,7,8

Treble pool: I - 2,3,4; II -5,6,7

Tanala pool: All races