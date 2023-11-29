Rs 52.5 lakh raised through Iga’s racquet, to benefit injured kids

Swiatek’s racquet alone managed to collect 250,000 Polish Zloty (PLN), which is around Rs 52.5 lakh, out of the total amount of 2.1 million PLN (approx Rs 4.43 crores) collected

Iga Swiatek

World No. 1 Iga Swiatek’s racquet, that helped her win this year’s French Open, has been sold for USD63,000 (approx Rs 52.5 lakh) at an online auction organised by Polish motorsport legends Sobieslaw Zasada, Rafal Sonik, and Kajetan Kajetanowicz recently.

Swiatek’s racquet alone managed to collect 250,000 Polish Zloty (PLN), which is around Rs 52.5 lakh, out of the total amount of 2.1 million PLN (approx Rs 4.43 crores) collected.

The funds will be used for the rehabilitation of children who are victims of road accidents. The organisers also aim to use the money for creating awareness and acquiring life-saving equipment. Road accidents have been on the rise in Poland.

According to data, around 1,794 kids under the age of 14 have suffered due to road accidents in 2022, of which 53 died.