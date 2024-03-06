Breaking News
Rublev wants rule change after disqualification appeal success
Rublev wants rule-change after disqualification appeal success

Updated on: 06 March,2024 08:15 AM IST  |  Paris
AFP |

Andrey Rublev

Andrey Rublev said he wants the ATP to “take a closer look” at the rules regarding disqualification after his prize money and ranking points from the tournament in Dubai were restored.


Also Read: India’s Nagal wins on Indian Wells debut


On Monday, the ATP announced that Rublev would not lose his earnings and ranking points from reaching the Dubai semi-finals last month. He was kicked out of the tournament for abusing a line judge during his last-four match against Alexander Bublik, with another line judge accusing Rublev of swearing at his colleague in Russian. Rublev insisted he was speaking in English and that he did not use any foul language but he was defaulted. 


“I hope that in the future, the ATP will take a closer look at this rule and make changes to it, so that an official can’t force a match outcome without having clear evidence and not letting the player have a video review,” he said on X. 

