Rugby league bans transgender athletes

“Until further research is completed to enable the IRL [International Rugby League] to implement a formal transgender inclusion policy, male-to-female [transwomen] players are unable to play in sanctioned women’s international rugby league matches,” the IRL said in a statement

Transgender athletes will be barred from women’s international rugby league matches while the sport’s governing body formulates its inclusion policy.

