Breaking News
Mumbai: BMC plans to vaccinate school kids, seeks data
Mumbai Central RTO to train 5,600 two-wheeler licence seekers on simulator this year
Do not get carried away by the word endemic: Experts amid rising Covid-19 cases
Maharashtra political turmoil: The one masterstroke that could have averted crisis
Maharashtra political crisis: Shiv Sena hopeful of ghar wapsi, but rebels firm on demand
Maharashtra political crisis: I have 40 MLAs with me, says Eknath Shinde after reaching Guwahati
Amid political turmoil, Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari tests positive for Covid-19
Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > Rugby league bans transgender athletes

Rugby league bans transgender athletes

Updated on: 22 June,2022 09:10 AM IST  |  Brisbane
AP , PTI |

Top

“Until further research is completed to enable the IRL [International Rugby League] to implement a formal transgender inclusion policy, male-to-female [transwomen] players are unable to play in sanctioned women’s international rugby league matches,” the IRL said in a statement

Rugby league bans transgender athletes

Representational images. Pic/iStock


Transgender athletes will be barred from women’s international rugby league matches while the sport’s governing body formulates its inclusion policy. 

Also Read: World Athletics president Sebastian Coe hints at banning transgender athletes from female events




“Until further research is completed to enable the IRL [International Rugby League] to implement a formal transgender inclusion policy, male-to-female [transwomen] players are unable to play in sanctioned women’s international rugby league matches,” the IRL said in a statement.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

sports sports news

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK