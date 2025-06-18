The opening clash of the day proved to be a spectacle, as Chennai and Kalinga produced a thrilling contest that went down to the wire

Chennai Bulls hold Kalinga Tigers in dramatic 26-26 draw, Delhi Redz break drought

Chennai Bulls maintained their unbeaten streak in Season 1 of the Rugby Premier League on Wednesday with a gripping 26-26 draw against Kalinga Black Tigers in Mumbai. Meanwhile, Delhi Redz secured their maiden victory of the campaign with a commanding 20-7 triumph over Mumbai Dreamers, who continue to search for their first win.

The opening clash of the day proved to be a spectacle, as Chennai and Kalinga produced a thrilling contest that went down to the wire. The Black Tigers burst out of the gates, drawing first blood through a try from Perry Baker, which was swiftly converted by Maurice Longbottom. Chennai responded in kind, with Joaquin Pellandini finding the try line and adding the conversion himself to bring the scores level.

The tempo of the match escalated dramatically before halftime, as Kalinga seized the initiative. Kyle Tremblay and James Thiel each crossed over for tries, with Longbottom successfully converting one of them, giving the Tigers a healthy cushion. However, the Bulls clawed their way back just before the interval through Aryan Dixit’s try, reducing the deficit to seven points.

Chennai resumed the second half with renewed intent. Filipe Sauturaga not only powered over the try line but also converted to level proceedings once more. The Tigers reclaimed the lead in the final quarter through Ajay Deswal’s effort, followed by another clean conversion from Longbottom. But just when it seemed the Black Tigers would finally register their first win of the season, Vaafauese Maliko produced a late try and Pellandini delivered a clutch conversion from the wing to ensure the Bulls walked away with a hard-earned draw and retained their spot atop the standings.

In the day’s second encounter, Delhi Redz overcame a sluggish start to dominate Mumbai Dreamers. The Dreamers looked sharp early on, as James Turner’s try and Akash Balmiki’s subsequent conversion gave them an early lead. They managed to preserve that advantage going into halftime, appearing poised for a breakthrough.

However, the second half belonged entirely to Delhi. Alejandro Laforga ignited the comeback with a try, and soon after, Jordan Conroy added two more to completely swing the momentum. Deepak Punia’s successful conversion following the final try sealed the contest. He also slotted in a precise drop kick, helping Delhi round off a comprehensive 20-7 victory and climb the table.