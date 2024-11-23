Russell takes pole, Verstappen nips Norris in Championship battle

Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz was second ahead of Pierre Gasly of Alpine with Red Bull’s Verstappen finishing one spot ahead of title rival Lando Norris of McLaren who was sixth

George Russell of Mercedes took pole position for the Las Vegas Grand Prix on Friday while title-chasing Max Verstappen was fifth as the Dutchman closes in on a fourth successive world championship.

Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz was second ahead of Pierre Gasly of Alpine with Red Bull’s Verstappen finishing one spot ahead of title rival Lando Norris of McLaren who was sixth.

Verstappen leads Norris by 62 points with three races remaining and needs simply to finish ahead of him to become only the sixth man to win four world titles. Norris has to beat Verstappen by three points to keep his slim hopes alive.

