“I always said that he never mistreated me,” Rybakina said at a news conference ahead of the Australian Open. Rybakina, who is seeded No. 6, characterised the whole thing as “definitely not the ideal situation” heading into the year’s first Grand Slam

Elena Rybakina

Listen to this article Rybakina disagrees with WTA’s provisional suspension of coach x 00:00

Elena Rybakina, the 2022 Wimbledon champion, said Saturday she disagrees with the WTA Tour’s decision to provisionally suspend her coach, Stefano Vukov, for a potential breach of the WTA code of conduct, and reiterated that she never made a complaint about him.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I always said that he never mistreated me,” Rybakina said at a news conference ahead of the Australian Open. Rybakina, who is seeded No. 6, characterised the whole thing as “definitely not the ideal situation” heading into the year’s first Grand Slam.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever