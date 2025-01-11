Rybakina disagrees with WTA’s provisional suspension of coach

Breaking News
Sports News > Other Sports News

Updated on: 12 January,2025 08:15 AM IST  |  Melbourne
AP , PTI |

Top

“I always said that he never mistreated me,” Rybakina said at a news conference ahead of the Australian Open. Rybakina, who is seeded No. 6, characterised the whole thing as “definitely not the ideal situation” heading into the year’s first Grand Slam

Elena Rybakina

Elena Rybakina, the 2022 Wimbledon champion, said Saturday she disagrees with the WTA Tour’s decision to provisionally suspend her coach, Stefano Vukov, for a potential breach of the WTA code of conduct, and reiterated that she never made a complaint about him.


“I always said that he never mistreated me,” Rybakina said at a news conference ahead of the Australian Open. Rybakina, who is seeded No. 6, characterised the whole thing as “definitely not the ideal situation” heading into the year’s first Grand Slam.


