Italian Open: Elena Rybakina to clash with Anhelina Kalinina in Rome final

Updated on: 21 May,2023 09:23 AM IST  |  Rome
AFP |

Top

She will bid for the trophy on Saturday against Anhelina Kalinina of the Ukraine, who reached the second WTA final of her career with a 7-5, 5-7, 6-2 defeat of Russia’s Veronika Kudermetova



Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan returns to Latvia’s Jelena Ostapenko during the semi-final in Rome on Friday. Pic/Getty Images


Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina fought from 4-1 down in the second set to overhaul Jelena Ostapenko on Friday to reach the final of the Italian Open.
 
The 6-2, 6-4 comeback from the Kazakh sent Rybakina into her fourth major final of the season after the Australian Open, Indian Wells and Miami. 


She will bid for the trophy on Saturday against Anhelina Kalinina of Ukraine, who reached the second WTA final of her career with a 7-5, 5-7, 6-2 defeat of Russia’s Veronika Kudermetova. 



The winner then gave a shout-out to her country, invaded by Russia last year, as she moved into the title match at the Foro Italico. “It’s absolutely important to try and win every match, [considering] what Ukraine is going through,” she said. “I hope I can give a small light and maybe some positive emotions to my country.”


Meanwhile, Holger Rune fought from a set and a break down on Saturday to book a place in the final with a 6-7 (2/7), 6-4, 6-2 defeat of fourth seed Casper Ruud.

The 20-year-old Dane established Scandinavian superiority as he overhauled the Norwegian who played the Roland Garros final a year ago against Rafael Nadal and has two semi-finals in Rome.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

