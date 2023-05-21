Italian Open: Elena Rybakina to clash with Anhelina Kalinina in Rome final

She will bid for the trophy on Saturday against Anhelina Kalinina of the Ukraine, who reached the second WTA final of her career with a 7-5, 5-7, 6-2 defeat of Russia’s Veronika Kudermetova

Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan returns to Latvia’s Jelena Ostapenko during the semi-final in Rome on Friday. Pic/Getty Images

Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina fought from 4-1 down in the second set to overhaul Jelena Ostapenko on Friday to reach the final of the Italian Open.



The 6-2, 6-4 comeback from the Kazakh sent Rybakina into her fourth major final of the season after the Australian Open, Indian Wells and Miami.

She will bid for the trophy on Saturday against Anhelina Kalinina of Ukraine, who reached the second WTA final of her career with a 7-5, 5-7, 6-2 defeat of Russia’s Veronika Kudermetova.

The winner then gave a shout-out to her country, invaded by Russia last year, as she moved into the title match at the Foro Italico. “It’s absolutely important to try and win every match, [considering] what Ukraine is going through,” she said. “I hope I can give a small light and maybe some positive emotions to my country.”

Meanwhile, Holger Rune fought from a set and a break down on Saturday to book a place in the final with a 6-7 (2/7), 6-4, 6-2 defeat of fourth seed Casper Ruud.

The 20-year-old Dane established Scandinavian superiority as he overhauled the Norwegian who played the Roland Garros final a year ago against Rafael Nadal and has two semi-finals in Rome.

