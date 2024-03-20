Belarusian former NHL ice hockey player Konstantin Koltsov died late Monday, police said, after he jumped from the balcony of a room in an upmarket resort in Miami. He was 42.

Aryna Sabalenka

Listen to this article Sabalenka to play in Miami despite boyfriend’s death x 00:00

World No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka intends to play in the Miami Open this week, organisers said on Tuesday, following the death of her boyfriend in an apparent suicide. Belarusian former NHL ice hockey player Konstantin Koltsov died late Monday, police said, after he jumped from the balcony of a room in an upmarket resort in Miami. He was 42.

Two-time Grand Slam winner Sabalenka arrived to practice at the Miami Open venue at Hard Rock Stadium early on Tuesday afternoon and later organisers said she had not asked to withdraw and was “intending to play.” The 25-year-old is due to face Spain’s Paula Badosa in the second round.

ADVERTISEMENT

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever