Avinash Sable. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article Sable ninth in 3,000m steeplechase x 00:00

National record holder 3,000m steeplechaser Avinash Sable finished ninth in the season-ending Diamond League final with a below-par time here on Friday.

Birthday boy Sable, who turned 30 on Friday, clocked eight minute and 17.09 seconds to finish ninth in the 10-man field in his debut DL final.

Amos Serem of Kenya emerged as the Diamond League champion with a time of 8:06.90, while reigning Olympic and world champion Soufiane El Bakkali (8:08.60) of Morocco was second in the season-ending finale.

Meanwhile, Olympic champion Julien Alfred scorched to victory in the 100m as US rival Sha’Carri Richardson finished eighth. Sweden’s undisputed pole vault king Armand Duplantis (6.26m) brought the curtain down on an unbeaten season with another fantastic victory in Brussels on Friday.

