Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > Sable breaks his own steeplechase national record

Sable breaks his own steeplechase national record

Updated on: 08 July,2024 07:59 AM IST  |  Paris
PTI |

Top

He bettered his earlier national record of 8:11.20, which he had clocked in 2022, by around one and a half second

Sable breaks his own steeplechase national record

Avinash Sable

Sable breaks his own steeplechase national record
Olympics-bound Avinash Sable on Sunday broke his own 3000m steeplechase national record while finishing sixth at prestigious Diamond League meet, clocking 8 minute and 9.91 seconds here.


He bettered his earlier national record of 8:11.20, which he had clocked in 2022, by around one and a half second. 


