Sable breaks his own steeplechase national record

Olympics-bound Avinash Sable on Sunday broke his own 3000m steeplechase national record while finishing sixth at prestigious Diamond League meet, clocking 8 minute and 9.91 seconds here.

He bettered his earlier national record of 8:11.20, which he had clocked in 2022, by around one and a half second.

