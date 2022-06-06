Sachin Tendulkar, Ravi Shastri, Virender Sehwag lead wishes as sports fraternity hail Rafael Nadal's French Open triumph

Nadal, popularly known as the King of Clay, once again proved his greatness on clay courts on Sunday night as he defeated Casper Ruud of Norway 6-3, 6-3, 6-0 to win the French Open title for a record 14th time

Rafael Nadal poses with The Musketeers' Cup as he celebrates after victory over Norway's Casper Ruud during their men's singles final match on day fifteen of the Roland-Garros Open tennis tournament. Pic/ AFP

Moments after Rafael Nadal lifted his 14th French Open title, Twitter was flooded with congratulatory tweets including those from former Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar and Spanish footballer David de Gea who hailed the champion for his historic 22nd Grand Slam trophy.

Nadal, popularly known as the King of Clay, once again proved his greatness on clay courts on Sunday night as he defeated Casper Ruud of Norway 6-3, 6-3, 6-0 to win the French Open title for a record 14th time.

After Nadal's win, former Indian cricketers Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag, Ravi Shastri, and footballer David de Gea congratulated the 36-year-old tennis ace for his remarkable achievement.

"To go out there and win a record 14th French Open & 22nd Grand Slam at the age of 36 is an incredible achievement. Congratulations," cricketing legend Sachin Tendulkar tweeted.

To go out there and win a record 14th @rolandgarros & 22nd Grand Slam at the age of 36 is an incredible achievement.



Congratulations @RafaelNadal! ðð¾ pic.twitter.com/MAxsEklfFQ — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) June 5, 2022

"Just watched the most special tribute to Rafa Nadal on Supersport and realised all over again how special the man is. Also found out that Casper Ruud attended his academy and faces the master in the final today. Incredible! So, how good is Rafa's academy then?" tweeted South Africa cricket legend AB de Villiers.

Just watched the most special tribute to Rafa Nadal on Supersport and realised all over again how special the man is. Also found out that Casper Ruud attended his academy and faces the master in the final today. Incredible! So, how good is Rafa’s academy then?ð — AB de Villiers (@ABdeVilliers17) June 5, 2022

"I love you, Rafael Nadal," fellow Spaniard and goalkeeper of the country's national football team David de Gea tweeted.

Former India coach Ravi Shastri termed Nadal as the modern day 'Hercules' while Virender Sehwag said the Spaniard is the 'king of clay'.

"A modern-day Hercules who just will not melt in the hottest Claypot. Starts favourite to make it 15 only. Just insane. Salute forever @RafaelNadal @rolandgarros #Nadal #FrenchOpen," he said.

A modern day Hercules who just will not melt in the hottest Claypot. Starts favourite to make it 15 only. Just insane. Salute forever @RafaelNadal @rolandgarros #Nadal #FrenchOpen pic.twitter.com/XXfMHRgmku — Ravi Shastri (@RaviShastriOfc) June 5, 2022

"King of clay. What a Champion. NADAL, Number 14 at #RolandGarros," Sehwag said.

King of clay.

What a Champion.

NADAL

Number 14 at #RolandGarros pic.twitter.com/KAp3aUraoo — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) June 5, 2022

"Veni , vidi , vici. Let's enjoy this because we will never see anything like it," Spanish badminton player Carolina Marin tweeted.

Former Indian spinner Harbhajan Singh also took to Twitter and wrote, "What a match that was. Dominated Ruud totally to lift the 14th French Open. @RafaelNadal you're incredible! Congratulations Keep 'em titles coming #RolandGarros."

What a match that was. Dominated Ruud totally to lift the 14th French Open. @RafaelNadal you’re incredible! Congratulations ð Keep ‘em titles coming ð¥ #RolandGarros pic.twitter.com/Re2XyPA6mx — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) June 5, 2022

