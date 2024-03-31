Breaking News
Mumbai: BMC plans annual desilting of city nullahs
Mumbai Police bust MD factory in Sangli, seize crores of rupees in cash
Navi Mumbai: Four college students arrested for peddling LSD
Mumbai: Pretend angadias loot businessman of Rs 1cr
Lok Sabha elections 2024: Congress loyalist family member joins BJP
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > Saina lashes out at a sexist jibe
<< Back to Elections 2024

Saina lashes out at a ‘sexist jibe’

Updated on: 31 March,2024 07:52 AM IST  |  Bangalore
PTI |

Top

Shivashankarappa, a 92-year-old sitting MLA from Davangere South, had said that Gayatri, wife of former Union Minister and incumbent MP Siddeshwara GM, “belonged to the kitchen”

Saina lashes out at a ‘sexist jibe’

Saina Nehwal

Listen to this article
Saina lashes out at a ‘sexist jibe’
x
00:00

Star shuttler Saina Nehwal on Saturday lashed out at Shamanur Shivashankarappa, veteran Congress leader from the state, for making “sexist jibe” at Gayatri Siddeshwara, a BJP candidate from the Davangere constituency. Shivashankarappa, a 92-year-old sitting MLA from Davangere South, had said that Gayatri, wife of former Union Minister and incumbent MP Siddeshwara GM, “belonged to the kitchen”.


Also Read: Messi sidelined for Miami’s game against New York FC


Taking exception to his remark, Nehwal posted on her X account: “Women should be restricted to the kitchen, this is what a top Karnataka leader Shamanur Shivashankarappa ji has said. The sexist jibe at @bjp4india candidate from Davanagere, Gayatri Siddeshwara ji is at least expected from a party that says Ladki Hoon Lad Sakti Hoon.”


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

saina nehwal badminton sports Sports Update
<< Back to Elections 2024

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK