Shivashankarappa, a 92-year-old sitting MLA from Davangere South, had said that Gayatri, wife of former Union Minister and incumbent MP Siddeshwara GM, “belonged to the kitchen”

Saina Nehwal

Listen to this article Saina lashes out at a ‘sexist jibe’ x 00:00

Star shuttler Saina Nehwal on Saturday lashed out at Shamanur Shivashankarappa, veteran Congress leader from the state, for making “sexist jibe” at Gayatri Siddeshwara, a BJP candidate from the Davangere constituency. Shivashankarappa, a 92-year-old sitting MLA from Davangere South, had said that Gayatri, wife of former Union Minister and incumbent MP Siddeshwara GM, “belonged to the kitchen”.

Also Read: Messi sidelined for Miami’s game against New York FC

ADVERTISEMENT

Taking exception to his remark, Nehwal posted on her X account: “Women should be restricted to the kitchen, this is what a top Karnataka leader Shamanur Shivashankarappa ji has said. The sexist jibe at @bjp4india candidate from Davanagere, Gayatri Siddeshwara ji is at least expected from a party that says Ladki Hoon Lad Sakti Hoon.”

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever