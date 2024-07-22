Breaking News
Two dead, one missing after being swept away in flood waters in Nagpur
Mumbai rains: Flights operations hit as city witnesses heavy downpour
NCB seizes 3,000 bottles of codeine cough syrup, 3 held
Sharad Pawar leader of corruption, says Amit Shah; takes jibe at Uddhav
Be on high alert, CM Shinde tells officials amid heavy rains
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > SAIs HPD Singh confident India archers can win 3 medals in Paris

SAI’s HPD Singh confident India archers can win 3 medals in Paris

Updated on: 22 July,2024 08:53 AM IST  |  New Delhi
PTI |

Top

Indian archers will start in all five categories—men’s individual recurve, women’s individual recurve, men’s and women’s team and mixed team

SAI’s HPD Singh confident India archers can win 3 medals in Paris

Tarundeep Rai

Listen to this article
SAI’s HPD Singh confident India archers can win 3 medals in Paris
x
00:00

Amid the controversy of the Indian archery team’s Korean coach Baek Woong Ki being denied accreditation for the Paris Games, former Olympian and SAI’s high performance director for the sport Sanjeeva Singh is confident the six-member squad will return with three medals from the Olympics and end its decades-long quest for success in the quadrennial showpiece.


Indian archers will start in all five categories—men’s individual recurve, women’s individual recurve, men’s and women’s team and mixed team.


Six Indians—Dhiraj Bommadevara, Pravin Jadhav, Tarundeep Rai, Deepika Kumari, Bhajan Kaur and Ankita Bhakat—have qualified for Paris 2024. “If we go by current form and the way the archers are performing, we can realistically look at three medals—men’s individual, men’s team and mixed team. Out of these three, one will definitely happen. A medal from the women’s competition will be a bonus but the team has to click together,” said Singh.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

2024 Paris Olympics sports sports news Sports Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK