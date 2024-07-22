SAI’s HPD Singh confident India archers can win 3 medals in Paris

Indian archers will start in all five categories—men’s individual recurve, women’s individual recurve, men’s and women’s team and mixed team

Tarundeep Rai

Amid the controversy of the Indian archery team’s Korean coach Baek Woong Ki being denied accreditation for the Paris Games, former Olympian and SAI’s high performance director for the sport Sanjeeva Singh is confident the six-member squad will return with three medals from the Olympics and end its decades-long quest for success in the quadrennial showpiece.

Six Indians—Dhiraj Bommadevara, Pravin Jadhav, Tarundeep Rai, Deepika Kumari, Bhajan Kaur and Ankita Bhakat—have qualified for Paris 2024. “If we go by current form and the way the archers are performing, we can realistically look at three medals—men’s individual, men’s team and mixed team. Out of these three, one will definitely happen. A medal from the women’s competition will be a bonus but the team has to click together,” said Singh.

