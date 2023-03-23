Breaking News
Sania Mirza travels to Medina with family ahead of Ramadan, see picture

Updated on: 23 March,2023 07:16 AM IST  |  Mumbai
A Correspondent |

Sania Mirza with son Izhaan Mirza Malik


Tennis star Sania Mirza, who held her farewell match earlier this month at Hyderabad’s Lal Bahadur Tennis Stadium, where her much-celebrated 20-year career began, has travelled to the holy city of Medina, Saudi Arabia, ahead of Ramadan to offer prayers along with her family. 


She Instagrammed pictures for her 11.3 million followers on Tuesday of her with son Izhaan Mirza Malik, parents Imran and Nasimaa, sister Anam with brother-in-law Mohammed Asaduddin and her neice Dua. She captioned the post: “Alhamdulillah [palms up together emoji] May Allah accept our prayers..” It received over three lakh ‘likes’.


