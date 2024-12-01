Breaking News
Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > Santissimo for A Campbell Trophy

Santissimo for A Campbell Trophy

Updated on: 01 December,2024 11:58 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Prakash Gosavi | sports@mid-day.com

The Gusto - Beldon Hill three-year-old Colt Santissimo, trained by Pesi Shroff, looks set to demolish his three older rivals in the A Campbell Trophy

Representational Image (Pic: AFP)

The Gusto - Beldon Hill three-year-old Colt Santissimo, trained by Pesi Shroff, looks set to demolish his three older rivals in the A Campbell Trophy, the feature event of Sunday's Mumbai card. Santissimo will be ridden by jockey P Trevor.


First race at 1.30 pm.


Selections


VR Menon Plate (For 4y&o, Class V; 1600m) Floyd 1, Northbound 2, Mariella 3.

A Campbell Trophy (Class II; 1400m)

Santissimo 1, Singer Sargent 2.

Dr Jagjit Singh Trophy - Div I (Class IV; 1400m) Substantial 1, Earth 2, Scaramouche 3.

Captain G. Hall Trophy (For 3y, Class IV; 1200m) Star Impact 1, Red Mist 2, Wind Dancer 3.

Director General of Police Trophy (Class III; 1600m) Inquilab 1, Golden Thunder 2, The Panther 3.

Dr Jagjit Singh Trophy - Div II (Class IV; 1400m) Chagall 1, Nostalgia 2, Midnight Express 3.

Sir Jamsetjee Jeejeebhoy (VI Bart) Trophy (For 2y, Maidens; 1000m) Caradoc 1, Whirlwind 2, Muskoka 3.

Gateway of India Plate (Class III; 1200m) Shambala 1, Azrinaz 2, Lazarus 3.

Also Read: Dream Seller bags RCTC Cup

Recommendations

Best bet: None

Upsets: Yuletide (1-3), Flashman ((4-11) & Delstar (7-2)

Today's pools

Super jackpot pool: 3,4,5,6,7,8

Jackpot pool: 4,5,6,7,8

Treble pool: I - 2,3,4; II - 5,6,7.

Tanala pool: All races.

