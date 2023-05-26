Ultimate Table Tennis league: Sathiyan, Sharath, Manika retained

Defending champions Chennai Lions have retained ten-time national champion Sharath, while UTT Season 3 finalists Dabang Delhi TTC have decided to continue with Sathiyan at the fore

Sharath Kamal. Pic/AFP

Veteran Sharath Kamal and G Sathiyan are among the four players retained by their respective franchises of the Ultimate Table Tennis (UTT) league.

Star female paddler Manika Batra has been retained by Bengaluru Smashers with retention transfer originating from her former franchise, while Asian Games bronze medallist Manav Thakkar will continue at U Mumba TT.

