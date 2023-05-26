Ultimate Table Tennis league: Sathiyan, Sharath, Manika retained

Breaking News


Updated on: 26 May,2023 08:24 AM IST  |  Mumbai
PTI

Defending champions Chennai Lions have retained ten-time national champion Sharath, while UTT Season 3 finalists Dabang Delhi TTC have decided to continue with Sathiyan at the fore

Sharath Kamal. Pic/AFP

Veteran Sharath Kamal and G Sathiyan are among the four players retained by their respective franchises of the Ultimate Table Tennis (UTT) league.


Defending champions Chennai Lions have retained ten-time national champion Sharath, while UTT Season 3 finalists Dabang Delhi TTC have decided to continue with Sathiyan at the fore.


Also Read: G Sathiyan enters men’s doubles and mixed doubles pre-quarters


Star female paddler Manika Batra has been retained by Bengaluru Smashers with retention transfer originating from her former franchise, while Asian Games bronze medallist Manav Thakkar will continue at U Mumba TT.

