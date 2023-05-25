Breaking News
Mumbai: Gokhale bridge work affects bid to reduce flooding at Andheri subway
Mumbai: Muck from Mithi is more than from nullahs in all of western suburbs
Mumbai: BMC bent on ensuring no waterlogging at Milan subway
Mumbai: Railways to lift nearly 60 km of tracks to prevent flooding
Maharashtra HSC 12th Result 2023, check details
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > Ultra Table Tennis League Sathiyan Sharath Manika among retained players ahead of season 4

Ultra Table Tennis League: Sathiyan, Sharath, Manika among retained players ahead of season 4

Updated on: 25 May,2023 06:24 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Indian table tennis stars Sharath Kamal, G Sathiyan and Manika Batra are among the four players retained by their respective franchises ahead of the Ultimate Table Tennis (UTT) league

Ultra Table Tennis League: Sathiyan, Sharath, Manika among retained players ahead of season 4

G Sathiyan (Pic: AFP)

Listen to this article
Ultra Table Tennis League: Sathiyan, Sharath, Manika among retained players ahead of season 4
x
00:00

Indian table tennis stars Sharath Kamal, G Sathiyan and Manika Batra are among the four players retained by their respective franchises ahead of the Ultimate Table Tennis (UTT) league.


The ten-time national champion Sharath has been retained by defending champions Chennai Lions. UTT Season 2 winners and Season 3 finalists Dabang Delhi T.T.C. have decided to continue with Sathiyan at the fore.


India's star female paddler Manika Batra has been retained by Bengaluru Smashers with the retention transfer originating from her former franchise, while Asian Games bronze medallist Manav Thakkar will continue to play for U Mumba TT.


"The Season 4 and this will be my fourth consecutive season for Dabang Delhi. The most unforgettable moment was certainly winning the championship point for Dabang Delhi in Season 2. I am eagerly looking forward to play for Delhi family again and win the UTT this year,” Sathiyan said.

The franchise-based league is promoted by Niraj Bajaj and Vita Dani under the auspices of the Table Tennis Federation of India.

The upcoming season will feature six teams: Bengaluru Smashers, Chennai Lions, Dabang Delhi TTC, Goa Challengers, Puneri Paltan Table Tennis and U Mumba TT.

At the recently concluded UTT Season 4 Coach Draft, franchises were able to pick up two coaches each. Attention now turns towards building a six-player squad at the UTT Season 4 Player Draft to be held in Mumbai next month.

There will be a pool of 40 players available, from which each team can pick two foreigners - one male and one female, and four Indians - two male and two female.

The 4th edition of the league will be held at the Balewadi Sports Complex in Pune from July 13-30.

(With PTI inputs)

Also Read: India’s campaign ends; Manika, Sharath-Sathiyan bow out

Manika Batra Table tennis sports sports news Sports Update Indian Sports News

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK