Breaking News
Andheri subway may see closures this monsoon season too
First-time voters swayed by political views on climate change: Survey
Anna Hazare blames arrest on Arvind Kejriwal’s doing
Mumbai Police gear up to arrest 35 Somalian pirates
MP Pragya Thakur appears before court, bailable warrant cancelled
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > Sathiyan wins first ever WTT Feeder title
<< Back to Elections 2024

Sathiyan wins first-ever WTT Feeder title

Updated on: 23 March,2024 07:36 AM IST  |  New Delhi
PTI |

Top

But the match Gnanasekaran will remember most is the final as he overcame an early setback to see off No. 9 seed Thakkar in four games

Sathiyan wins first-ever WTT Feeder title

Sathiyan Gnanasekaran with the trophy after winning the Beirut WTT tourney

Listen to this article
Sathiyan wins first-ever WTT Feeder title
x
00:00

Star paddler Sathiyan Gnanasekaran has become the first-ever Indian to win a men’s singles trophy at a WTT Feeder Series event in Beirut, Lebanon. He defeated compatriot Manav Thakkar 3-1 (6-11 11-7 11-7 11-4) on the final day of WTT Feeder Beirut 2024 on Thursday night.


Also Read: T20 WC stars can boost cricket in US: Plunkett


Seeded No. 11, Gnanasekaran enjoyed a rewarding path to the final in the Lebanese capital, taking down No. 5 seed Harmeet Desai (15-13 6-11 11-8 13-11) and top seed Chuang Chih-Yuan (11-8 11-13 11-8 11-9) along the way. But the match Gnanasekaran will remember most is the final as he overcame an early setback to see off No. 9 seed Thakkar in four games.


The result marks Gnanasekaran’s first men’s singles success at a WTT event, and his first singles title at an international ranking event since ITTF Czech International Open 2021. Meanwhile, Xia Lian Ni picked up her second WTT Feeder title in women’s singles, producing an excellent display to break down Suh Hyo Won’s defensive barrier 11-9 11-5 11-5.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Sathiyan Gnanasekaran Table tennis sports news Sports Update sports
<< Back to Elections 2024

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK