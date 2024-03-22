Sathiyan wins first-ever WTT Feeder title

But the match Gnanasekaran will remember most is the final as he overcame an early setback to see off No. 9 seed Thakkar in four games

Sathiyan Gnanasekaran with the trophy after winning the Beirut WTT tourney

Star paddler Sathiyan Gnanasekaran has become the first-ever Indian to win a men’s singles trophy at a WTT Feeder Series event in Beirut, Lebanon. He defeated compatriot Manav Thakkar 3-1 (6-11 11-7 11-7 11-4) on the final day of WTT Feeder Beirut 2024 on Thursday night.

Seeded No. 11, Gnanasekaran enjoyed a rewarding path to the final in the Lebanese capital, taking down No. 5 seed Harmeet Desai (15-13 6-11 11-8 13-11) and top seed Chuang Chih-Yuan (11-8 11-13 11-8 11-9) along the way. But the match Gnanasekaran will remember most is the final as he overcame an early setback to see off No. 9 seed Thakkar in four games.

The result marks Gnanasekaran’s first men’s singles success at a WTT event, and his first singles title at an international ranking event since ITTF Czech International Open 2021. Meanwhile, Xia Lian Ni picked up her second WTT Feeder title in women’s singles, producing an excellent display to break down Suh Hyo Won’s defensive barrier 11-9 11-5 11-5.

