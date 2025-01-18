Satwik-Chirag lose in semis as India Open campaign ends

The Indian pair started well, mixing attack and defense to lead 6-9, but the Malaysians seized control by claiming five of the next six points to take a one-point lead at the break

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy (right) and Chirag Shetty during their loss on Saturday. Pic/AFP

Indian doubles pair Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty’s campaign at the India Open Super 750 ended in the semifinals after they suffered a straight-game loss to Malaysia’s Goh Sze Fei and Nur Izzuddin here on Saturday.

The 2022 champions were outplayed 18-21, 14-21 in just 37 minutes by the Malaysian duo. The Indian pair started well, mixing attack and defense to lead 6-9, but the Malaysians seized control by claiming five of the next six points to take a one-point lead at the break.

After the resumption, Satwik and Chirag briefly regained the advantage, reaching 15-12. However, a strong comeback from the Malaysians, including a seven-point streak, saw them clinch the first game.

