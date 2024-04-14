Scheffler could match Tiger Woods as the only players to win the Masters twice while ranked World No. 1

Collin Morikawa. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article Scheffler holds 1-stroke lead over Morikawa x 00:00

A dramatic back-nine shootout loomed as Sunday’s final round of the Masters teed off at Augusta National with top-ranked Scottie Scheffler holding a one-stroke lead over two-time major winner Collin Morikawa.

The Americans were set to start in the final pairing at 18:35 GMT with 2022 champion Scheffler seeking his second green jacket in three seasons and Morikawa chasing another major crown after the 2020 PGA Championship and 2021 British Open.

Scheffler could match Tiger Woods as the only players to win the Masters twice while ranked World No. 1.

