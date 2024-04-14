Breaking News
Scheffler holds 1 stroke lead over Morikawa
Scheffler holds 1-stroke lead over Morikawa

Updated on: 15 April,2024 07:30 AM IST  |  Augusta
AFP |

Scheffler could match Tiger Woods as the only players to win the Masters twice while ranked World No. 1

Collin Morikawa. Pic/AFP

A dramatic back-nine shootout loomed as Sunday’s final round of the Masters teed off at Augusta National with top-ranked Scottie Scheffler holding a one-stroke lead over two-time major winner Collin Morikawa. 


The Americans were set to start in the final pairing at 18:35 GMT with 2022 champion Scheffler seeking his second green jacket in three seasons and Morikawa chasing another major crown after the 2020 PGA Championship and 2021 British Open. 


Scheffler could match Tiger Woods as the only players to win the Masters twice while ranked World No. 1. 


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

