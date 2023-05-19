Second gold for Jyothi at Fed Cup athletics

Her winning time of 23.42 seconds was better than the July 12-16 Asian Athletics Championship qualifying mark of 23.50 seconds set by the Athletics Federation of India (AFI)

Jyothi Yarraji

Star hurdler Jyothi Yarraji claimed her second gold of the Federation Cup Athletics Championship by winning the women’s 200m race in style to hog the limelight on the concluding day here on Thursday.

