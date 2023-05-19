Breaking News
Stray animals continue to plague motorists on Samruddhi highway
Mumbai: ‘Sameer Wankhede declared Rs 1 lakh expense on 19-day London trip’
If Mumbai floods, officials will face the music: CM Eknath Shinde
CNG refuelling for cars at BEST depots across Mumbai
Maharashtra: 7-year-old girl dies of snake bite after health centre snubs her in Palghar
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > Second gold for Jyothi at Fed Cup athletics

Second gold for Jyothi at Fed Cup athletics

Updated on: 19 May,2023 08:53 AM IST  |  Ranchi
PTI |

Top

Her winning time of 23.42 seconds was better than the July 12-16 Asian Athletics Championship qualifying mark of 23.50 seconds set by the Athletics Federation of India (AFI)

Second gold for Jyothi at Fed Cup athletics

Jyothi Yarraji

Listen to this article
Second gold for Jyothi at Fed Cup athletics
x
00:00

Star hurdler Jyothi Yarraji claimed her second gold of the Federation Cup Athletics Championship by winning the women’s 200m race in style to hog the limelight on the concluding day here on Thursday.


Her winning time of 23.42 seconds was better than the July 12-16 Asian Athletics Championship qualifying mark of 23.50 seconds set by the Athletics Federation of India (AFI).



This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever


athletics sports sports news Sports Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK