Semenya set for World World Championships after five years

Updated on: 10 July,2022 07:55 AM IST  |  Paris
Semenya initially missed qualification when she only finished sixth at the African Championships last month but has benefitted from a number of athletes dropping out. The World Championships run from July 15-24 in Eugene, Oregon

Caster Semenya


South Africa’s double Olympic 800 metres champion Caster Semenya looks set to make her first appearance at a World Championships in five years in the 5,000 metres after being named in the list of registered athletes by World Athletics on Saturday. 

Semenya initially missed qualification when she only finished sixth at the African Championships last month but has benefitted from a number of athletes dropping out. The World Championships run from July 15-24 in Eugene, Oregon. 




Semenya, 31, last competed at a world championships in London in 2017 where she won her third 800m world crown. A year later she won double gold in the 800m and 1500m at the Commonwealth Games which is the last time she represented South Africa in a global competition.


