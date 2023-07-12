Semenya lost an appeal against the Lausanne-based Court of Arbitration for Sport and Switzerland’s supreme court subsequently confirmed the decision of sport’s top court

Caster Semenya

Listen to this article Caster Semenya wins appeal at Court of Human Rights x 00:00

Double Olympic 800m champion Caster Semenya on Tuesday won her appeal to the European Court of Human Rights to challenge whether her rights had been infringed in terms of requiring women with high testosterone to reduce those levels through drugs.

Also Read: Ex-Gujarat head coach Vijay Patel set for USA stint

ADVERTISEMENT

South African Semenya, 32, who is classed as having “differences in sexual development (DSD)”, has refused to take estosterone-lowering medication as mandated by the sport’s international federation, World Athletics.

Semenya lost an appeal against the Lausanne-based Court of Arbitration for Sport and Switzerland’s supreme court subsequently confirmed the decision of sport’s top court.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever