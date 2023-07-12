Breaking News
Caster Semenya wins appeal at Court of Human Rights

Updated on: 12 July,2023 07:55 AM IST  |  Strasbourg (France)
Semenya lost an appeal against the Lausanne-based Court of Arbitration for Sport and Switzerland’s supreme court subsequently confirmed the decision of sport’s top court



Caster Semenya


Double Olympic 800m champion Caster Semenya on Tuesday won her appeal to the European Court of Human Rights to challenge whether her rights had been infringed in terms of requiring women with high testosterone to reduce those levels through drugs. 


South African Semenya, 32, who is classed as having “differences in sexual development (DSD)”, has refused to take estosterone-lowering medication as mandated by the sport’s international federation, World Athletics. 


Semenya lost an appeal against the Lausanne-based Court of Arbitration for Sport and Switzerland’s supreme court subsequently confirmed the decision of sport’s top court. 

