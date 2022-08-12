Serena Williams bids Canada goodbye after loss to Bencic

Williams’s farewell on-court interview was threaded with emotion. “I love playing here, I’ve always loved playing here,” she said, choking up as fans who cheered her throughout the match called out their appreciation

Serena Williams returns to Switzerland’s Belinda Bencic on Wednesday. Pic/AFP

Serena Williams, who said this week she will soon call time on her storied tennis career, departed the WTA Toronto Masters for the last time on Wednesday with a 6-2, 6-4 loss to Belinda Bencic.

The second-round defeat by Switzerland’s reigning Olympic gold medallist was hardly unexpected, with the 40-year-old Williams competing in only her third match of 2022. Bencic fired eight aces and broke Williams twice in the first set and once in the second, advancing on her first match point after 78 minutes. But as Bencic herself said in the post-match interview on court: “Tonight is about her.”



Williams’s farewell on-court interview was threaded with emotion. “I love playing here, I’ve always loved playing here,” she said, choking up as fans who cheered her throughout the match called out their appreciation.

“I wish I could have played better tonight, but Belinda was playing so well.” Williams, who turns 41 next month, had beaten Spain’s Nuria Parrizas Diaz on Monday for her first singles victory since the 2021 French Open, 14 months ago. But it sent shockwaves through the sport when she revealed in an essay in Vogue magazine and an Instagram post on Tuesday that “the countdown has begun” to her retirement from the sport. Williams didn’t specify an actual retirement date, but is expected to compete next week in Cincinnati before travelling to the US Open, which starts on August 29.

