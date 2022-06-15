Breaking News
Serena Williams gets singles wildcard at Wimbledon

Updated on: 15 June,2022 08:45 AM IST  |  London
AFP |

The seven-time Wimbledon singles champion has not played since suffering an injury in her first-round match at the All England Club 12 months ago



Serena Williams. Pic/AFP


Wimbledon later this month after being handed a wildcard on Tuesday. 

The seven-time Wimbledon singles champion has not played since suffering an injury in her first-round match at the All England Club 12 months ago. 




She is set to return to the court in doubles action alongside Ons Jabeur at Eastbourne next week.

