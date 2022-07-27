Breaking News
Mumbai: Covid-19 cases down but death toll on higher side in July
Washim hijab row: College apologises, parents accept it
Maharashtra: Supporters of Eknath Shinde fare poorly on Praja’s MLA report card
Mumbai: Swine flu, gastro and dengue on the rise
Maharashtra: Now, production of plastic coated and laminated articles banned
Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > Serena Williams Iga Swiatek in US Open entry list

Serena Williams, Iga Swiatek in US Open entry list

Updated on: 27 July,2022 07:50 AM IST  |  New York
IANS |

Top

While Swiatek will aim for her second Grand Slam title of the year after clinching the French Open, Serena, who has won 23 Grand Slam singles titles in her career, will enter the tournament with a protected injury ranking of No.16

Serena Williams, Iga Swiatek in US Open entry list

Serena Williams


American tennis great Serena Williams and World No.1 from Poland Iga Swiatek are just two of the star players on a packed initial entry list for the US Open, the last Grand Slam event of the season, which commences here from August 29.

Also Read: Tennis: Dominic Thiem reaches first semis in 14 months

While Swiatek will aim for her second Grand Slam title of the year after clinching the French Open, Serena, who has won 23 Grand Slam singles titles in her career, will enter the tournament with a protected injury ranking of No.16.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

serena williams tennis news sports news

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK