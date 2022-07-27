Serena Williams, Iga Swiatek in US Open entry list

While Swiatek will aim for her second Grand Slam title of the year after clinching the French Open, Serena, who has won 23 Grand Slam singles titles in her career, will enter the tournament with a protected injury ranking of No.16

Serena Williams

American tennis great Serena Williams and World No.1 from Poland Iga Swiatek are just two of the star players on a packed initial entry list for the US Open, the last Grand Slam event of the season, which commences here from August 29.

While Swiatek will aim for her second Grand Slam title of the year after clinching the French Open, Serena, who has won 23 Grand Slam singles titles in her career, will enter the tournament with a protected injury ranking of No.16.

