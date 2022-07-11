Tennis ace Serena Williams teaches hubby Alexis how to switch off

“And athletes, every single one of them will tell you that to be the best at what you do, you have to be resting and recovering as well as you are working

Alexis Ohanian with wife Serena Williams

Alexis Ohanian has revealed how his tennis star wife Serena Williams taught him to value taking time to rest and recover.

Speaking on Imposters podcast, Ohanian, who has daughter Olympia, four, with the tennis star, said: “The lesson that I got from my own wife, which was the biggest thing that I missed, especially early on, was not realising my own diminishing marginal returns on output where it just felt really good to be the only one up at 4 am working. [But] in hindsight, I realised there’s a certain point...we are still humans. We’re not robots at the end of the day.



Also Read: When Serena Williams ‘skirted’ the issue in Paris!

“And athletes, every single one of them will tell you that to be the best at what you do, you have to be resting and recovering as well as you are working. So hearing that from her really helped solidify like, ‘Damn, okay, I need to make sure that when I am off, I’m actually off because otherwise I’m not really recovering.’ I’m not actually able to perform at my best. And that is really what I want.”