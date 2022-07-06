When Serena Williams ‘skirted’ the issue in Paris!

“Virgil was so much more than a collaborator. He was a friend, an innovator. I really wish I wore the magnificent skirt he made for me in 2018. You saw it before me Virgil, we will keep your legacy alive,” Williams said on Instagram

In a new film by Vogue as a tribute to late designer Virgil Abloh, tennis ace Serena Williams has revealed that she regrets not wearing one of his creations, a skirt, at the 2018 French Open.

“Virgil was so much more than a collaborator. He was a friend, an innovator. I really wish I wore the magnificent skirt he made for me in 2018. You saw it before me Virgil, we will keep your legacy alive,” Williams said on Instagram.

Speaking about the outfit which she did not wear at Roland Garros four years ago, Williams said: “He wanted me to wear this long skirt with the crazy train, and then a cape with a train, and then just walk out on the court. And I’m like ‘Virgil, I like fashion and like pushing the envelope, but I don’t think I can do this’. I regret not doing it. I just wasn’t brave enough to walk out on the red clay in this train, of like, a Met Gala at the French Open,” she said in the film, where Abloh’s closest friends, including Gigi Hadid, Bella Hadid and Kendall Jenner among others celebrate the late designer’s creative genius.