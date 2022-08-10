Serena Williams says countdown to retirement has begun

Williams won the last of her 23 Slams at the 2017 Australian Open when she was already pregnant with daughter, Olympia

Serena Williams

US tennis great Serena Williams announced on Tuesday that “the countdown has begun” to her retirement from the sport.

“There comes a time in life when we have to decide to move in a different direction,” the 40-year-old, 23-time Grand Slam winner said in a post on Instagram.

“That time is always hard when you love something so much. My goodness, do I enjoy tennis? But now, the countdown has begun. I have to focus on being a mom, my spiritual goals and finally discovering a different, but just exciting Serena. I’m gonna relish these next few weeks.” Williams won the last of her 23 Slams at the 2017 Australian Open when she was already pregnant with daughter, Olympia.

