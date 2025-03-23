Shambala bags Daga Trophy at Mahalaxmi

Jockey Antony Raj drives trainer Ms Nazzak Chenoy's colt Shambala to victory in the feature race at Mahalaxmi

Shambala (Antony Raj up) winning the Seth Ramnath Daga Trophy from Snowfall (P Trevor up) at the Mahalaxmi racetrack on Sunday [Pic: RWITC]

In the absence of his main rival Christophany (who was withdrawn on veterinary grounds before the race) Shambala, the four-year-old colt trained by Ms Nazzak Chenoy completed a mere formality by winning the Seth Ramnath Daga Trophy, the feature event of Sunday's seven-race card at the Mahalaxmi racetrack. The cramped-odds favourite at half-money cruised to the front from the third position after crossing the 400m pole, and was well within himself when sparing a length-and-a-quarter to Snowfall (P Trevor up). The winner was ridden by Antony Raj S.

Trainer MK Jadhav led in the winner of the MH Ahmedbhoy Cup (Class IV; 1000m) when apprentice rider Bharat Singh on Midnight Express surreptitiously sneaked ahead on the inner rails even as leader Maysara shifted out slightly, and then sailed away for a comfortable victory of three-and-a-half lengths over Ocean.

The script of the 1805 Trophy abruptly changed midway in the homestretch when it seemed like Esperanza (A Waydande up) had the race in her safe keeping. But the six-year-old mare suddenly shortened strides, and Art Collector in the hands of Mustakim Alam started devouring ground with giant strides. At the wire, Art Collector was an easy winner, with Quicker taking up the runner up berth ahead of Ghirardelli.

In the opening race of the day, the SA Wahid Plate for Class V run over the mile trip, rookie rider Aditya Waydande gave a confident ride to Remy Red who won authoritatively for trainer Shazaan Shah.

Matisse justified his favourite status by winning the Jimmy Bharucha Salver (For 3y; 1400m). Jockey Vivek astride the Pesi Shroff-trained three-year-old stalked stablemate Johnny Mac (P Trevor up) until passing the 300m marker, then took charge, and was never seriously threatened until passing the wire, though Caradoc with A Sandesh tried to get closer in the final furlong.

The five-year-old Ultimo attempted to steal the Cursetjee Dhunhishaw Salver by going on a start-to-finish mission over the same mile trip which he had recently won in the same Class III by coming from behind. However, jockey R Ajinkya's change in tactics did not pay off as the Adhirajsingh-trained favourite Thundering Phoenix (CS Jodha up) unleashed a powerful gallop in the final furlong to snatch a short-head verdict in photo finish.

The last race of the day, the Ram Zodge Plate (Class V; 1200m) saw the hot favourite Mriga ridden by rookie Abhishek Mhatre fall short at the wire by just a whisker as another rookie rider S Siddharth made merry with the SS Shah -trained Golden Rule at the lucrative odds of 15-to-1.