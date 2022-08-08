Sharath-Sathiyan go down to England, settle for silver

Sreeja went down 11-3, 6-11, 2-11, 11-7, 13-15, 11-9, 7-11 after staging a slew of comebacks in a match that lasted more than one and a half hour

India's Achanta Sharath Kamal and Sathiyan Gnanasekaran pose with their silver medals during the Men's Doubles Table Tennis medal ceremony, at the Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham, UK. Pic/PTI

The seasoned Indian pair of Sharath Kamal and G Sathiyan was outsmarted by familiar foes Paul Drinkhall and Liam Pitchford of England in the men’s doubles final at the Commonwealth Games here on Sunday.

The Indian duo had to settle for silver for the second successive edition after losing 11-8, 8-11, 3-11, 11-7, 4-11 to the English combination. Earlier, India’s Sreeja Akula suffered a heartbreaking loss as she went down to Australia’s Yangzi Liu 3-4 in a close bronze medal play-off.



