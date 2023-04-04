Shields’s licking scene in Friends angered Agassi

The actress played Joey Tribbiani’s stalker Erika in ‘The one after the super bowl: Part 1’, episode of the series.

Brooke Shields

American actress Brooke Shields recalled how a scene with Matt LeBlanc, who played Joey Tribbiani, in the series Friends, upset her then partner—tennis great Andre Agassi.

Shields reflected on how Agassi reacted to her ‘licking’ scene with co-star LeBlanc in her upcoming documentary Pretty Baby: Brooke Shields.

The actress played Joey Tribbiani’s stalker Erika in ‘The one after the super bowl: Part 1’, episode of the series.



Andre Agassi

As described by her, “In the scene, I [Erika] am supposed to lick Joey’s fingers, because they’re the hands of a genius, and I want to devour them, and I’m a nut. He was cute—he was, like, ‘I’ve washed my hands and they’re all clean.’ I was, like, ‘I had a mint!”

Besides being a big career moment for the actress, this scene caused some turmoil in her relationship with Agassi, who could not stand seeing Shields act this way with her co-actor.

She said, “Andre was in the audience supporting me, and he stormed out. He said, ‘Everybody’s making fun of me. You made a fool of me by that behaviour.’ I’m, like, ‘It’s comedy! What is the matter with you?’ I learned later that he was addicted to crystal meth at that point, so that irrational behaviour I’m sure had something to do with that.”